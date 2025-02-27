Goldman Sachs BDC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $37.5…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $37.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $103.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $62.9 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $434.4 million.

