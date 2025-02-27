Golden Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 10 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The gaming services provider posted revenue of $164.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.7 million, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $666.8 million.

