Golar LNG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The operator of carriers for natural gas shipping posted revenue of $65.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $65.5 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $49.7 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $255.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLNG

