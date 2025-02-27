GoHealth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.5 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.56. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, were $2.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The company posted revenue of $389.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $319 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.9 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $798.9 million.

