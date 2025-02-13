GoDaddy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $198.6 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $198.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and to extinguish debt, were $1.42 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $936.9 million, or $6.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.57 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, GoDaddy said it expects revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.2 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.86 billion to $4.94 billion.

