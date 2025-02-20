Globus Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $26.5 million.…

The Audubon, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $657.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $644.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $103 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.52 billion.

Globus Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion.

