Globe Specialty Metals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.4 million in…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The producer of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys posted revenue of $367.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.2 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.64 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.