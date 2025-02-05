Globe Life: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $255.2 million.…

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $255.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the McKinney, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.01. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $3.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.10 per share.

The life and health insurance company posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.46 billion, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.07 billion, or $11.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.8 billion.

Globe Life expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.45 to $14.05 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.