Globant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $38.4 million. On a per-share…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $38.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $642.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $644.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $165.7 million, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Globant expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.55 to $1.63.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $618 million to $628 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Globant expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLOB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLOB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.