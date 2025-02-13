Global Payments: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $567.2 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $567.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.25. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.95 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.29 billion, which also missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.57 billion, or $6.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.