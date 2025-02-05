Glaxo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $530.5 million. On…

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $530.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brentford, Britain-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $10.4 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.29 billion, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $40.1 billion.

