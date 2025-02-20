Glaukos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.6…

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $105.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $100.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $146.4 million, or $2.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $383.5 million.

Glaukos expects full-year revenue in the range of $475 million to $485 million.

