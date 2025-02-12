Gladstone Investment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $38.5…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $38.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 23 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $21.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.1 million.

