Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $27.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 50 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $22 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.4 million.

