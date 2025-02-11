Gilead: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.78 billion.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.90 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker posted revenue of $7.57 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.06 billion.

Gilead expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.70 to $8.10 per share.

