Gildan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $132.3 million. The Montreal-based…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $132.3 million.

The Montreal-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring gains, were 83 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The apparel maker posted revenue of $821.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $400.9 million, or $2.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.27 billion.

Gildan expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.38 to $3.58 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.