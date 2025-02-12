Gilat: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Wednesday reported profit of…

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Petah Tikva, Israel-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 15 cents per share.

The satellite broadband communications company posted revenue of $78.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.8 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $305.4 million.

Gilat expects full-year revenue in the range of $415 million to $455 million.

