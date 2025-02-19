Gibraltar Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $46.2 million in…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $46.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Buffalo, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share.

The building-products company posted revenue of $302.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $137.3 million, or $4.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

Gibraltar Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion.

