Getty Realty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $34 million, or 60 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $22.3 million, or 39 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $53 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $52.2 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $130.8 million. Revenue was reported as $198.7 million.

Getty Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.38 to $2.41 per share.

