Geron: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Geron Corp. (GERN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $47.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $174.6 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $77 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GERN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GERN

