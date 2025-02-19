Gerdau: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Gerdau SA (GGB) on Wednesday reported earnings of…

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Gerdau SA (GGB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $55.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sao Paulo Sp, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The steel producer posted revenue of $2.88 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $852.9 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $12.43 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GGB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GGB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.