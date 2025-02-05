Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.4 million in its fiscal…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share.

The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $37.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEOS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.