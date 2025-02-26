George Weston: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — George Weston Ltd. (WNGRF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $481.7 million in its fourth…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — George Weston Ltd. (WNGRF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $481.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $3.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.25 per share.

The baked goods maker and parent of the conglomerate Loblaw posted revenue of $10.79 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $991.9 million, or $7.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $44.97 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WNGRF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WNGRF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.