Geo Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $15.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The private prison operator posted revenue of $607.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $609.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.42 billion.

Geo Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 74 cents to 88 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $2.5 billion.

