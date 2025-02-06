Genpact: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $141.9 million. The…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $141.9 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The business process management services provider posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $513.7 million, or $2.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.77 billion.

Genpact expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.52 to $3.59 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.03 billion to $5.13 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on G at https://www.zacks.com/ap/G

