Generac Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $117.2 million.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $2.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.80 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $316.3 million, or $5.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.3 billion.

