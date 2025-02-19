Genco Shipping: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 29 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The transporter of drybulk cargo posted revenue of $99.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $67.9 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $76.4 million, or $1.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $296.1 million.

