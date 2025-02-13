GE HealthCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $720 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $720 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $5.32 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.99 billion, or $4.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.67 billion.

GE HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.61 to $4.75 per share.

