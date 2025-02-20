Gannett: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported net income of $64.3 million…

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported net income of $64.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Pittsford, New York-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $621.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $26.4 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.51 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCI

