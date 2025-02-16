Ganadores de los premios BAFTA 2025: lista completa por categorías

El domingo se celebraron los premios BAFTA de cine 2025 en el Royal Festival Hall de Londres, con el actor David Tennant como anfitrión de la prestigiosa ceremonia.
“Conclave” encabezó la lista con 12 nominaciones y se llevó cuatro al final de la velada, entre ellas la de mejor película británica y mejor película. El drama de época “The Brutalist” ganó cuatro premios, entre ellos el de mejor director para Brady Corbet y el de mejor actor principal para Adrien Brody.
“Emilia Pérez” ganó el de mejor película de habla no inglesa y el de mejor actriz de reparto para Zoe Saldaña, que ha continuado su racha ganadora por su actuación durante toda la temporada de premios 2025.
Kieran Culkin también amplió su racha ganadora en la categoría de actor de reparto por “A Real Pain” y Mikey Madison ganó el BAFTA a la mejor actriz principal por “Anora”.
A continuación se pueden encontrar los nominados en todas las categorías, con los ganadores indicados en negrita.
“Anora”
“El Brutalista”
“Un completo desconocido”
“Conclave” *GANADORA
“Emilia Pérez”
“Bird”
“Blitz”
“Conclave” *GANADORA
“Gladiador II”
“Kneecap”
“Hard Truths”
“Lee”
“Love Lies Bleeding”
“The Outrun”
“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
“Hoard”
“Kneecap” *GANADORA
“Monkey Man”
“Santosh”
“Hermana MedianocSister Midnight”
“Flow”
“Kensuke’s Kingdom”
“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” *GANADORA
“The Wild Robot”
“Todo lo que imaginamos es luz”“All We Imagine as Light”
“Emilia Pérez” *GANADORA
“I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)”
“Kneecap”
“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
“Black Box Diaries”
“Daughters”
“No Other Land”
“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” *GANADOR
“Will & Harper”
“Flow”
“Inside Out 2”
“The Wild Robot”
“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” *GANADORA
“The Brutalist,” Brady Corbet *GANADOR
“Anora”, de Sean Baker
“Conclave”, Edward Berger
“Dune: Part Two”, Denis Villeneuve
“Emilia Pérez”, Jacques Audiard
“The Substance”, Coralie Fargeat
“Anora”
“Kneecap”
“The Brutalist”
Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain” *GANADOR
“The Substance”
“A Complete Unknown”
“Conclave” *GANADOR
“Emilia Pérez”
“Nickel Boys”
“Sing sing”
Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”
Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths”
Mikey Madison, “Anora” *GANADORA
Demi Moore, “The Substance”
Saoirse Ronan, “The Outrun”
Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” *GANADOR
Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”
Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”
Hugh Grant, “Heretic”
Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”
Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”
Selena Gómez, “Emilia Pérez”
Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” *GANADORA
Yura Borisov, “Anora”
Kieran Culkin, “Real Pain” *GANADOR
Clarence Maclin, “Sing Sing”
Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”
Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”
Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”
“Anora” *GANADORA
“The Apprentice”
“A Complete Unknown”
“Conclave”
“Kneecap”
“The Brutalist” *GANADORA
“Conclave”
“Dune: Part Two”
“Emilia Pérez”
“Nosferatu”
“Blitz”
“A Complete Unknown”
“Conclave”
“Nosferatu”
“Wicked” *GANADORA
“Anora”
“Conclave” *GANADORA
“Dune: Part Two”
“Emilia Pérez”
“Kneecap”
“Dune: Part Two”
“Emilia Pérez”
“Nosferatu”
“The Substance” *GANADORA
“Wicked”
“Conclave”
“The Brutalist” *GANADORA
“Emilia Pérez”
“Nosferatu”
“The Wild Robot”
“The Brutalist”
“Conclave”
“Dune: Part Two”
“Nosferatu”
“Wicked” *GANADORA
“Better Man”
“Dune: Part Two” *GANADORA
“Gladiador II”
“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”
“Wicked”
“Blitz”
“Dune: Part Two” *GANADORA
“Gladiador II”
“The Substance”
“Wicked”
“Adiós”
“Mog’s Christmas”
“Wander to Wonder” *GANADOR
“Marion”
“Milk”
“Rock, Paper, Scissors” *GANADOR
“Stomach Bug”
“The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing”
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
David Jonsson *GANADOR
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan
