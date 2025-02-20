FTI Consulting: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported profit of $49.7 million in its fourth…

The Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The business advisory firm posted revenue of $894.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $280.1 million, or $7.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.7 billion.

FTI Consulting expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.80 to $8.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.66 billion to $3.81 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCN

