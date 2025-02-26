FTAI Aviation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $102.4 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $102.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 84 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The transportation infrastructure company posted revenue of $498.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $481.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.7 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

