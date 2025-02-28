Frontline: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Frontline plc (FRO) on Friday reported net income of $66.7 million in…

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Frontline plc (FRO) on Friday reported net income of $66.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Limassol, Cyprus-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 20 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $443.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $270 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $495.6 million, or $2.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

