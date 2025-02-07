Frontier Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $54 million.…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $54 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 23 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The discount airline posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $981.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $85 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.78 billion.

