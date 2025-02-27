Frontdoor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9 million. On…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The home services provider posted revenue of $383 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $235 million, or $3.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Frontdoor said it expects revenue in the range of $410 million to $420 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.04 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTDR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.