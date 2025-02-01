BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 62, Orange County 54 Alleghany 48, Radford 35 Appomattox 64, Altavista 53 Atlantic Shores Christian 83,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 62, Orange County 54

Alleghany 48, Radford 35

Appomattox 64, Altavista 53

Atlantic Shores Christian 83, Greenbrier Christian 47

Atlee 75, Patrick Henry 30

Auburn 53, Grayson County 47

Banner Christian 69, Kenston Forest 61

Bassett 68, Martinsville 64

Bishop McNamara, Md. 70, Bishop Ireton 62

Bland County 61, Galax 40

Brooke Point 61, Mountain View 42

Buckingham County 65, Cumberland 64

Bullis, Md. 87, Episcopal 52

C. G. Woodson 57, West Potomac 47

Carroll County 61, James River 40

Central of Lunenburg 46, Amelia County 38

Centreville 53, James Madison 49

Charlottesville 69, Louisa 47

Clarke County 50, Rappahannock County 43

Colgan 63, Freedom – Woodbridge 54

Colgan 63, Freedom, Okla. 54

Colonial Forge 54, Riverbend 48

Cosby 61, Monacan 53

Courtland 68, Culpeper 46

Dan River 66, Gretna 64

Douglas Freeman 46, Deep Run 43

E.C. Glass 83, Amherst County 23

Eastern Montgomery 69, Narrows 58

Eastern View 82, King George 46

Eastside 74, Rye Cove 42

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 54, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 29

Flint Hill 60, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 57

Floyd County 73, Patrick County 48

Franklin 62, Windsor 35

Freedom – South Riding 52, Battlefield 50

George Marshall 61, Annandale 34

George Wythe 93, Fort Chiswell 48

Glenvar 53, Salem 52

Grafton 57, Tabb 54

Grassfield 77, Great Bridge 50

Greensville County 64, Southampton 52

Halifax County 58, GW-Danville 52

Hampton Christian 61, Denbigh Baptist 39

Hampton Roads 43, Grove Avenue Baptist 38

Hanover 73, Mechanicsville High School 50

Hargrave Military 73, Fishburne Military 38

Heritage (Lynchburg) 61, Liberty Christian 58

Heritage 57, Dominion 37

Hickory 85, Lakeland (VA) 54

Highland Springs 71, Armstrong 34

Holston 55, Honaker 23

Honaker 52, Rural Retreat 35

Hopewell 76, Colonial Heights 38

Independent Baptist Academy, Md. 63, Lighthouse Baptist 26

Isle of Wight Academy 40, Broadwater Academy 37

J.I. Burton 60, Thomas Walker 23

J.R. Tucker 72, TJHS 47

James Monroe 57, Chancellor 50

James Robinson 65, Alexandria City 37

Jefferson, W.Va. 47, Briar Woods 46

John Handley 68, Sherando 39

King’s Fork High School 68, Indian River 37

Lafayette 55, Jamestown 50

Lake Taylor 55, I. C. Norcom High School 44

Lancaster 75, Rappahannock 39

Landstown 56, Princess Anne 54, OT

Lord Botetourt 65, William Byrd 59

Loudoun Valley 58, Rock Ridge 36

Luray 91, Stonewall Jackson 41

Manchester 72, Lloyd Bird 63

Maury 59, Churchland 46

Mills Godwin 56, Glen Allen 48

Monticello 58, Fluvanna 37

Morgantown, W.Va. 65, Va. Episcopal 46

Mountain Mission 73, Appalachian Christian HomeSchool 59

Nandua 76, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 54

Nelson County 80, William Campbell 38

New Covenant 67, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 45

New Kent 61, Bruton 53

Norfolk Academy 59, Norfolk Christian School 43

Norfolk Collegiate 89, Oaktree 33

North Stafford 42, Massaponax 39

Northampton 89, Charles City County High School 37

Northside 65, William Fleming 48

Page County 57, Woodstock Central 54

Patrick Henry 61, Chilhowie 46

Patriot 90, Unity Reed 57

Peninsula Catholic 43, Steward School 39

Poquoson 44, York 22

Portsmouth Christian 63, StoneBridge School 38

Powhatan 57, RHSA 43

Regents 51, Appalachian Christian 40

Rocktown 79, Rockbridge County 55

Rustburg 54, Jefferson Forest 40

Skyline 77, Kettle Run 60

Smithfield 50, Warhill 39

South County 70, Fairfax 49

South Lakes 70, Chantilly 32

Spencerville Academy, Md. 66, Shenandoah Valley Academy 54

St Andrew’s, Md. 63, Potomac School 52

St. Annes-Belfield 104, Fork Union Prep 41

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 70, Landon, Md. 55

Staunton 84, Fort Defiance 69

Staunton River 54, Franklin County 40

Strasburg 50, Madison County 43

Stuarts Draft 63, Riverheads 49

Surry County 42, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 33

TJ-Alexandria 47, Briar Woods 46

Tallwood 58, First Colonial 51

Tandem Friends School 59, King Abdullah 50

Thomas Dale 70, Dinwiddie 52

Trinity at Meadowview 65, Immanuel Christian 47

Tunstall 61, Magna Vista 49

Turner Ashby 73, East Rockingham 62

Tuscarora 69, Broad Run 66

United Christian Academy 56, Ridgeview Christian 49

Varina 82, Henrico 43

Veritas Classic Christian School 41, Walsingham Academy 39

Virginia 77, Marion 45

West Springfield 53, Lake Braddock 51

Western Albemarle 59, Goochland 24

Western Branch 83, Deep Creek 50

Westfield 71, Oakton 67

William Monroe 33, Broadway 29

Wilson Memorial 70, Waynesboro 62

Woodbridge 66, C.D. Hylton 53

Woodgrove 48, John Champe 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.