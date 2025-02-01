BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 62, Orange County 54
Alleghany 48, Radford 35
Appomattox 64, Altavista 53
Atlantic Shores Christian 83, Greenbrier Christian 47
Atlee 75, Patrick Henry 30
Auburn 53, Grayson County 47
Banner Christian 69, Kenston Forest 61
Bassett 68, Martinsville 64
Bishop McNamara, Md. 70, Bishop Ireton 62
Bland County 61, Galax 40
Brooke Point 61, Mountain View 42
Buckingham County 65, Cumberland 64
Bullis, Md. 87, Episcopal 52
C. G. Woodson 57, West Potomac 47
Carroll County 61, James River 40
Central of Lunenburg 46, Amelia County 38
Centreville 53, James Madison 49
Charlottesville 69, Louisa 47
Clarke County 50, Rappahannock County 43
Colgan 63, Freedom – Woodbridge 54
Colgan 63, Freedom, Okla. 54
Colonial Forge 54, Riverbend 48
Cosby 61, Monacan 53
Courtland 68, Culpeper 46
Dan River 66, Gretna 64
Douglas Freeman 46, Deep Run 43
E.C. Glass 83, Amherst County 23
Eastern Montgomery 69, Narrows 58
Eastern View 82, King George 46
Eastside 74, Rye Cove 42
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 54, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 29
Flint Hill 60, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 57
Floyd County 73, Patrick County 48
Franklin 62, Windsor 35
Freedom – South Riding 52, Battlefield 50
George Marshall 61, Annandale 34
George Wythe 93, Fort Chiswell 48
Glenvar 53, Salem 52
Grafton 57, Tabb 54
Grassfield 77, Great Bridge 50
Greensville County 64, Southampton 52
Halifax County 58, GW-Danville 52
Hampton Christian 61, Denbigh Baptist 39
Hampton Roads 43, Grove Avenue Baptist 38
Hanover 73, Mechanicsville High School 50
Hargrave Military 73, Fishburne Military 38
Heritage (Lynchburg) 61, Liberty Christian 58
Heritage 57, Dominion 37
Hickory 85, Lakeland (VA) 54
Highland Springs 71, Armstrong 34
Holston 55, Honaker 23
Honaker 52, Rural Retreat 35
Hopewell 76, Colonial Heights 38
Independent Baptist Academy, Md. 63, Lighthouse Baptist 26
Isle of Wight Academy 40, Broadwater Academy 37
J.I. Burton 60, Thomas Walker 23
J.R. Tucker 72, TJHS 47
James Monroe 57, Chancellor 50
James Robinson 65, Alexandria City 37
Jefferson, W.Va. 47, Briar Woods 46
John Handley 68, Sherando 39
King’s Fork High School 68, Indian River 37
Lafayette 55, Jamestown 50
Lake Taylor 55, I. C. Norcom High School 44
Lancaster 75, Rappahannock 39
Landstown 56, Princess Anne 54, OT
Lord Botetourt 65, William Byrd 59
Loudoun Valley 58, Rock Ridge 36
Luray 91, Stonewall Jackson 41
Manchester 72, Lloyd Bird 63
Maury 59, Churchland 46
Mills Godwin 56, Glen Allen 48
Monticello 58, Fluvanna 37
Morgantown, W.Va. 65, Va. Episcopal 46
Mountain Mission 73, Appalachian Christian HomeSchool 59
Nandua 76, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 54
Nelson County 80, William Campbell 38
New Covenant 67, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 45
New Kent 61, Bruton 53
Norfolk Academy 59, Norfolk Christian School 43
Norfolk Collegiate 89, Oaktree 33
North Stafford 42, Massaponax 39
Northampton 89, Charles City County High School 37
Northside 65, William Fleming 48
Page County 57, Woodstock Central 54
Patrick Henry 61, Chilhowie 46
Patriot 90, Unity Reed 57
Peninsula Catholic 43, Steward School 39
Poquoson 44, York 22
Portsmouth Christian 63, StoneBridge School 38
Powhatan 57, RHSA 43
Regents 51, Appalachian Christian 40
Rocktown 79, Rockbridge County 55
Rustburg 54, Jefferson Forest 40
Skyline 77, Kettle Run 60
Smithfield 50, Warhill 39
South County 70, Fairfax 49
South Lakes 70, Chantilly 32
Spencerville Academy, Md. 66, Shenandoah Valley Academy 54
St Andrew’s, Md. 63, Potomac School 52
St. Annes-Belfield 104, Fork Union Prep 41
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 70, Landon, Md. 55
Staunton 84, Fort Defiance 69
Staunton River 54, Franklin County 40
Strasburg 50, Madison County 43
Stuarts Draft 63, Riverheads 49
Surry County 42, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 33
TJ-Alexandria 47, Briar Woods 46
Tallwood 58, First Colonial 51
Tandem Friends School 59, King Abdullah 50
Thomas Dale 70, Dinwiddie 52
Trinity at Meadowview 65, Immanuel Christian 47
Tunstall 61, Magna Vista 49
Turner Ashby 73, East Rockingham 62
Tuscarora 69, Broad Run 66
United Christian Academy 56, Ridgeview Christian 49
Varina 82, Henrico 43
Veritas Classic Christian School 41, Walsingham Academy 39
Virginia 77, Marion 45
West Springfield 53, Lake Braddock 51
Western Albemarle 59, Goochland 24
Western Branch 83, Deep Creek 50
Westfield 71, Oakton 67
William Monroe 33, Broadway 29
Wilson Memorial 70, Waynesboro 62
Woodbridge 66, C.D. Hylton 53
Woodgrove 48, John Champe 43
