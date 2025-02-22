GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 48, Rockbridge County 45
Blue Ridge Christian 52, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 48
Carlisle 68, Miller School 56
Chilhowie 47, Holston 39
Christiansburg 61, Tunstall 46
Eastern Montgomery 54, Bath County 35
Eastside 51, Rye Cove 40
Edison 60, Hayfield 46
Episcopal 63, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 49
Grace Christian 55, Westover Christian 45
Graham 36, Lebanon 30
Heritage 41, Loudoun Valley 29
Hidden Valley 57, William Byrd 47
Highland-Warrenton 56, Wakefield School 26
Honaker 45, Rural Retreat 30
Langley 56, Washington-Liberty 45
Liberty Christian 60, Staunton 25
Massaponax 49, Harrisonburg 46
Millbrook 57, Orange County 31
Oakton 56, Centreville 46
Potomac Falls 39, Riverside 35
Radford 47, Carroll County 34
The Covenant School 67, Va. Episcopal 28
Turner Ashby 63, Rustburg 27
Virginia Academy 81, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 19
Wilson Memorial 63, Heritage (Lynchburg) 24
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 3=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Brentsville 65, Armstrong 39
Culpeper 73, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 55
James Monroe 87, Fauquier 31
Meridian High School 41, Skyline 29
Class 4=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Courtland 56, Caroline 44
Class 6=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Colonial Forge 44, Woodbridge 35
Freedom – South Riding 49, Potomac 41
Gainesville 43, Freedom – Woodbridge 31
Osbourn Park 76, Stafford 13
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
