GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 48, Rockbridge County 45

Blue Ridge Christian 52, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 48

Carlisle 68, Miller School 56

Chilhowie 47, Holston 39

Christiansburg 61, Tunstall 46

Eastern Montgomery 54, Bath County 35

Eastside 51, Rye Cove 40

Edison 60, Hayfield 46

Episcopal 63, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 49

Grace Christian 55, Westover Christian 45

Graham 36, Lebanon 30

Heritage 41, Loudoun Valley 29

Hidden Valley 57, William Byrd 47

Highland-Warrenton 56, Wakefield School 26

Honaker 45, Rural Retreat 30

Langley 56, Washington-Liberty 45

Liberty Christian 60, Staunton 25

Massaponax 49, Harrisonburg 46

Millbrook 57, Orange County 31

Oakton 56, Centreville 46

Potomac Falls 39, Riverside 35

Radford 47, Carroll County 34

The Covenant School 67, Va. Episcopal 28

Turner Ashby 63, Rustburg 27

Virginia Academy 81, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 19

Wilson Memorial 63, Heritage (Lynchburg) 24

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 3=

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Brentsville 65, Armstrong 39

Culpeper 73, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 55

James Monroe 87, Fauquier 31

Meridian High School 41, Skyline 29

Class 4=

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Courtland 56, Caroline 44

Class 6=

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Colonial Forge 44, Woodbridge 35

Freedom – South Riding 49, Potomac 41

Gainesville 43, Freedom – Woodbridge 31

Osbourn Park 76, Stafford 13

