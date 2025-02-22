BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 73, Rustburg 65 Appalachian Christian 50, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 41 Auburn 81, Fort Chiswell…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 73, Rustburg 65

Appalachian Christian 50, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 41

Auburn 81, Fort Chiswell 70, OT

C. G. Woodson 43, West Potomac 35

Central – Wise 56, Union 39

Christchurch 66, Veritas Classic Christian School 61

Eastern Montgomery 49, Highland-Monterey 30

Fairfax Christian 51, Evergreen Christian 44

Gainesville 58, Potomac 56, OT

George Wythe 88, Grayson County 46

Graham 66, Lebanon 52

Hayfield 56, Edison 53

Heritage (Lynchburg) 74, Turner Ashby 59

Heritage 36, Tuscarora 34

Jenkins, Ky. 59, Appalachian Christian HomeSchool 54

Liberty Christian 78, Rocktown 47

Loudoun County 77, Broad Run 54

Massaponax 73, Harrisonburg 68

McLean 42, George Marshall 34

Miller School 75, North Cross 56

Monticello 57, East Rockingham 48

Northwood 43, Holston 33

Patrick Henry 62, Chilhowie 52

Riverside 77, Potomac Falls 60

Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Regents 41

Sherando 46, James Wood 41

St. Annes-Belfield 87, Woodberry Forest 52

Tunstall 74, Pulaski County 63

Twin Springs 64, Rye Cove 40

Virginia 63, Marion 44

Westfield 56, South Lakes 46

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 55, Oak Hill Academy 34

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 3=

Region B=

First Round=

Fauquier 78, Culpeper 43

Skyline 77, James Monroe 62

Quarterfinal=

William Monroe 69, Kettle Run 53

Class 6=

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Colonial Forge 55, Gar-Field 47

Forest Park 68, Freedom – South Riding 44

Patriot 77, Brooke Point 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.