BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 73, Rustburg 65
Appalachian Christian 50, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 41
Auburn 81, Fort Chiswell 70, OT
C. G. Woodson 43, West Potomac 35
Central – Wise 56, Union 39
Christchurch 66, Veritas Classic Christian School 61
Eastern Montgomery 49, Highland-Monterey 30
Fairfax Christian 51, Evergreen Christian 44
Gainesville 58, Potomac 56, OT
George Wythe 88, Grayson County 46
Graham 66, Lebanon 52
Hayfield 56, Edison 53
Heritage (Lynchburg) 74, Turner Ashby 59
Heritage 36, Tuscarora 34
Jenkins, Ky. 59, Appalachian Christian HomeSchool 54
Liberty Christian 78, Rocktown 47
Loudoun County 77, Broad Run 54
Massaponax 73, Harrisonburg 68
McLean 42, George Marshall 34
Miller School 75, North Cross 56
Monticello 57, East Rockingham 48
Northwood 43, Holston 33
Patrick Henry 62, Chilhowie 52
Riverside 77, Potomac Falls 60
Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Regents 41
Sherando 46, James Wood 41
St. Annes-Belfield 87, Woodberry Forest 52
Tunstall 74, Pulaski County 63
Twin Springs 64, Rye Cove 40
Virginia 63, Marion 44
Westfield 56, South Lakes 46
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 55, Oak Hill Academy 34
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 3=
Region B=
First Round=
Fauquier 78, Culpeper 43
Skyline 77, James Monroe 62
Quarterfinal=
William Monroe 69, Kettle Run 53
Class 6=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Colonial Forge 55, Gar-Field 47
Forest Park 68, Freedom – South Riding 44
Patriot 77, Brooke Point 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
