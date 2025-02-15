BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 89, Goochland 44
Appalachian Christian 55, Ridgeview Christian 42
Atlee 79, Mechanicsville High School 44
Auburn 53, Grayson County 41
Banner Christian 75, Tidewater Academy 23
Bayside 66, Ocean Lakes 30
Briar Woods 62, Independence 56
Brooke Point 57, Stafford 54
Brunswick Academy 67, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 55
Carmel 107, Rise Academy 103
Clarke County 73, Stonewall Jackson 32
Clover Hill 54, Powhatan 48
Cosby 62, Huguenot 43
Courtland 64, Spotsylvania 34
Culpeper 69, Chancellor 51
Dan River 74, William Campbell 35
Denbigh Baptist 72, Broadwater Academy 20
E.C. Glass 50, Heritage (Lynchburg) 26
East Ridge, Ky. 66, Hurley 61
Eastern View 71, Caroline 61
Episcopal 78, St. Albans, D.C. 67
Fauquier 59, Sherando 52
Floyd County 65, Alleghany 61
Freedom – South Riding 70, Gainesville 56
GW-Danville 56, Tunstall 46
Gate City 60, Hampton, Tenn. 58
George Wythe 108, Bland County 33
Georgetown Prep, Md. 61, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 50
Glenvar 63, James River 35
Gonzaga College, D.C. 72, Bishop O’Connell 36
Graham 74, Virginia 73
Granby 68, Booker T. Washington 32
Grassfield 68, Hickory 57
Gretna 69, Chatham 66
Grove Avenue Baptist 77, Summit Christian Academy 40
Hanover 57, Patrick Henry 53
Hargrave Military 67, North Cross 66
Henrico 67, Armstrong 50
Hermitage 72, Deep Run 66
Hopewell 55, Thomas Dale 52
Indian River 69, Lakeland (VA) 63
James Monroe 78, King George 53
Jefferson Forest 59, Amherst County 37
John Handley 74, Millbrook 60
Kellam 65, Kempsville 55
King’s Fork High School 53, Nansemond River 38
Lafayette 64, Tabb 32
Lake Braddock 73, Fairfax 45
Lake Taylor 49, Manor High School 39
Lancaster 75, Arcadia 65
Landstown 83, First Colonial 48
Lebanon 91, Tazewell 64
Liberty Christian 65, Brookville 51
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 76, Oak Hill Academy 41
Loudoun Valley 66, Dominion 54
Luray 49, Page County 46
Manchester 66, Midlothian 46
Mathews 75, West Point 60
Matoaca 76, Prince George 39
Maury 58, I. C. Norcom High School 46
Meridian High School 108, Warren County 35
Miller School 79, Grace Christian 47
Mills Godwin 55, J.R. Tucker 50
Narrows 75, Bath County 65
Nelson County 78, Altavista 58
New Kent 75, Warhill 51
Norfolk Academy 74, StoneBridge School 34
Northumberland 65, Essex 27
Norview 67, Churchland 64
Paul VI Catholic High School 48, St. John’s, D.C. 29
Petersburg 76, Colonial Heights 62
Potomac 59, Gar-Field 45
Princess Anne 57, Frank Cox 40
Regents 30, Grace Christian 21
Rocktown 65, East Rockingham 58
Rustburg 63, Liberty-Bedford 42
Rye Cove 53, Thomas Walker 42
Seton School 73, Fredericksburg Christian 70
Skyline 64, Manassas Park 24
Smithfield 47, Jamestown 38
South County 51, C. G. Woodson 49
St. Annes-Belfield 81, Woodberry Forest 53
St. Christopher’s 70, Collegiate-Richmond 60
Surry County 61, Charles City County High School 41
Tallwood 58, Salem-Va. Beach 55, OT
Trinity Episcopal 79, Fork Union Prep 38
Tuscarora 62, Rock Ridge 37
Veritas Classic Christian School 55, Isle of Wight Academy 37
Virginia Beach Catholic 88, Nansemond-Suffolk 44
Wakefield School 63, Randolph-Macon Academy 60
Waynesboro 56, Buffalo Gap 23
West Potomac 49, James Robinson 45
Western Albemarle 66, Louisa 28
Western Branch 80, Great Bridge 59
Westfield 72, Chantilly 46
William Monroe 57, Rockbridge County 41
Wilson Memorial 61, Fort Defiance 48
Woodstock Central 64, Strasburg 41
York 55, Grafton 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rise Academy vs. Life Christian, ppd. to Feb 14th.
