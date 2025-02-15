BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 89, Goochland 44 Appalachian Christian 55, Ridgeview Christian 42 Atlee 79, Mechanicsville High School 44 Auburn…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 89, Goochland 44

Appalachian Christian 55, Ridgeview Christian 42

Atlee 79, Mechanicsville High School 44

Auburn 53, Grayson County 41

Banner Christian 75, Tidewater Academy 23

Bayside 66, Ocean Lakes 30

Briar Woods 62, Independence 56

Brooke Point 57, Stafford 54

Brunswick Academy 67, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 55

Carmel 107, Rise Academy 103

Clarke County 73, Stonewall Jackson 32

Clover Hill 54, Powhatan 48

Cosby 62, Huguenot 43

Courtland 64, Spotsylvania 34

Culpeper 69, Chancellor 51

Dan River 74, William Campbell 35

Denbigh Baptist 72, Broadwater Academy 20

E.C. Glass 50, Heritage (Lynchburg) 26

East Ridge, Ky. 66, Hurley 61

Eastern View 71, Caroline 61

Episcopal 78, St. Albans, D.C. 67

Fauquier 59, Sherando 52

Floyd County 65, Alleghany 61

Freedom – South Riding 70, Gainesville 56

GW-Danville 56, Tunstall 46

Gate City 60, Hampton, Tenn. 58

George Wythe 108, Bland County 33

Georgetown Prep, Md. 61, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 50

Glenvar 63, James River 35

Gonzaga College, D.C. 72, Bishop O’Connell 36

Graham 74, Virginia 73

Granby 68, Booker T. Washington 32

Grassfield 68, Hickory 57

Gretna 69, Chatham 66

Grove Avenue Baptist 77, Summit Christian Academy 40

Hanover 57, Patrick Henry 53

Hargrave Military 67, North Cross 66

Henrico 67, Armstrong 50

Hermitage 72, Deep Run 66

Hopewell 55, Thomas Dale 52

Indian River 69, Lakeland (VA) 63

James Monroe 78, King George 53

Jefferson Forest 59, Amherst County 37

John Handley 74, Millbrook 60

Kellam 65, Kempsville 55

King’s Fork High School 53, Nansemond River 38

Lafayette 64, Tabb 32

Lake Braddock 73, Fairfax 45

Lake Taylor 49, Manor High School 39

Lancaster 75, Arcadia 65

Landstown 83, First Colonial 48

Lebanon 91, Tazewell 64

Liberty Christian 65, Brookville 51

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 76, Oak Hill Academy 41

Loudoun Valley 66, Dominion 54

Luray 49, Page County 46

Manchester 66, Midlothian 46

Mathews 75, West Point 60

Matoaca 76, Prince George 39

Maury 58, I. C. Norcom High School 46

Meridian High School 108, Warren County 35

Miller School 79, Grace Christian 47

Mills Godwin 55, J.R. Tucker 50

Narrows 75, Bath County 65

Nelson County 78, Altavista 58

New Kent 75, Warhill 51

Norfolk Academy 74, StoneBridge School 34

Northumberland 65, Essex 27

Norview 67, Churchland 64

Paul VI Catholic High School 48, St. John’s, D.C. 29

Petersburg 76, Colonial Heights 62

Potomac 59, Gar-Field 45

Princess Anne 57, Frank Cox 40

Regents 30, Grace Christian 21

Rocktown 65, East Rockingham 58

Rustburg 63, Liberty-Bedford 42

Rye Cove 53, Thomas Walker 42

Seton School 73, Fredericksburg Christian 70

Skyline 64, Manassas Park 24

Smithfield 47, Jamestown 38

South County 51, C. G. Woodson 49

St. Annes-Belfield 81, Woodberry Forest 53

St. Christopher’s 70, Collegiate-Richmond 60

Surry County 61, Charles City County High School 41

Tallwood 58, Salem-Va. Beach 55, OT

Trinity Episcopal 79, Fork Union Prep 38

Tuscarora 62, Rock Ridge 37

Veritas Classic Christian School 55, Isle of Wight Academy 37

Virginia Beach Catholic 88, Nansemond-Suffolk 44

Wakefield School 63, Randolph-Macon Academy 60

Waynesboro 56, Buffalo Gap 23

West Potomac 49, James Robinson 45

Western Albemarle 66, Louisa 28

Western Branch 80, Great Bridge 59

Westfield 72, Chantilly 46

William Monroe 57, Rockbridge County 41

Wilson Memorial 61, Fort Defiance 48

Woodstock Central 64, Strasburg 41

York 55, Grafton 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rise Academy vs. Life Christian, ppd. to Feb 14th.

