GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 55, Glenvar 33
Amelia County 41, Randolph-Henry 24
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 36, Franklin 23
Armstrong 46, Varina 31
Bassett 54, Halifax County 32
Blacksburg 53, Hidden Valley 49
Broadway 58, East Rockingham 38
Brookville 55, Amherst County 38
Bruton 61, York 28
Buffalo Gap 61, Fort Defiance 26
Carmel 66, Grace Christian 31
Central – Wise 79, John Battle 46
Chancellor 55, Caroline 42
Charlottesville 58, Albemarle 40
Chatham 55, Appomattox 49
Chilhowie 48, Holston 31
Clarke County 58, Luray 24
Culpeper 77, Eastern View 43
Deep Creek 51, Indian River 20
Deep Run 46, Mills Godwin 31
Douglas Freeman 38, J.R. Tucker 29
Essex 57, Jamestown 49
Floyd County 64, Radford 49
Fort Chiswell 63, Giles 36
Fuqua School 38, Goochland 27
Galax 66, Grayson County 33
Gate City 57, Union 37
George Marshall 63, Herndon 49
George Wythe 70, Auburn 39
Glen Allen 74, Hermitage 23
Grace Christian 26, New Covenant 23
Graham 44, Lebanon 26
Grassfield 75, Western Branch 51
Great Bridge 63, Lakeland (VA) 51
Green Run 61, Salem-Va. Beach 43
Greensville County 68, Brunswick 65
Gretna 73, Altavista 41
Hampton 81, Gloucester 17
Hampton Christian 72, Broadwater Academy 41
Hampton Roads 51, Veritas, Ore. 15
Hanover 64, Atlee 31
Harrisonburg 61, William Monroe 34
Hayfield 51, Edison 43
Heritage (Lynchburg) 44, Rustburg 38
Highland Springs 61, Henrico 54
Highland-Warrenton 49, Tandem Friends School 14
I. C. Norcom High School 56, Norview 16
J.I. Burton 58, Eastside 42
James Monroe 95, Courtland 18
John Handley 71, Skyline 38
Kellam 83, Tallwood 16
King’s Fork High School 67, Oscar Smith 17
Lake Braddock 47, Westfield 40
Landstown 53, Kempsville 41
Liberty-Bedford 58, Liberty Christian 57
Lord Botetourt 83, Northside 20
Loudoun Valley 36, Woodgrove 31
Magna Vista 62, GW-Danville 39
Manor High School 54, Granby 31
Martinsville 39, Carroll County 23
Massaponax 36, Stafford 33
Mathews 44, Northampton 31
Maury 47, Lake Taylor 40
Middlesex 36, Nandua 33
Millbrook 53, James Wood 52
Monacan 66, Richmond Christian 15
Mount Vernon 56, Falls Church 47
Mountain View 47, North Stafford 21
Mountain View Christian Academy 42, Front Royal Home 34
Nansemond River 78, Hickory 31
Narrows 69, Parry McCluer High School 38
Oakcrest 62, Evergreen Christian 29
Ocean Lakes 57, Frank Cox 27
Osbourn Park 70, Freedom – Woodbridge 20
Patrick Henry 36, Salem 35
Paul VI Catholic High School 72, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 43
Prince Edward County 64, Buckingham County 33
Pulaski County 67, Christiansburg 35
Ridgeview 57, Abingdon 37
Riverheads 69, Waynesboro 56
Riverside 37, Lightridge 33
Rockbridge County 39, Turner Ashby 31
Rural Retreat 41, Patrick Henry 10
Sherando 42, Liberty-Bealeton 34
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 55, North Cross 36
St. Annes-Belfield 64, St. Catherine’s 25
St. Gertrude 60, Va. Episcopal 54
Steward School 71, Norfolk Collegiate 29
Strasburg 44, Stonewall Jackson 17
Stuarts Draft 46, Buffalo Gap 43
Sussex Central 43, Southampton 40
TJ-Alexandria 52, Annandale 14
Trinity Episcopal 82, Christchurch 26
Twin Springs 52, Thomas Walker 27
Virginia Beach Catholic 89, Peninsula Catholic 8
Western Albemarle 59, Monticello 23
William Fleming 46, Franklin County 22
Windsor 50, Surry County 21
Woodbridge 65, Forest Park 32
Woodstock Central 52, Madison County 35
