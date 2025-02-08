GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 55, Glenvar 33 Amelia County 41, Randolph-Henry 24 Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 36, Franklin 23 Armstrong…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 55, Glenvar 33

Amelia County 41, Randolph-Henry 24

Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 36, Franklin 23

Armstrong 46, Varina 31

Bassett 54, Halifax County 32

Blacksburg 53, Hidden Valley 49

Broadway 58, East Rockingham 38

Brookville 55, Amherst County 38

Bruton 61, York 28

Buffalo Gap 61, Fort Defiance 26

Carmel 66, Grace Christian 31

Central – Wise 79, John Battle 46

Chancellor 55, Caroline 42

Charlottesville 58, Albemarle 40

Chatham 55, Appomattox 49

Chilhowie 48, Holston 31

Clarke County 58, Luray 24

Culpeper 77, Eastern View 43

Deep Creek 51, Indian River 20

Deep Run 46, Mills Godwin 31

Douglas Freeman 38, J.R. Tucker 29

Essex 57, Jamestown 49

Floyd County 64, Radford 49

Fort Chiswell 63, Giles 36

Fuqua School 38, Goochland 27

Galax 66, Grayson County 33

Gate City 57, Union 37

George Marshall 63, Herndon 49

George Wythe 70, Auburn 39

Glen Allen 74, Hermitage 23

Grace Christian 26, New Covenant 23

Graham 44, Lebanon 26

Grassfield 75, Western Branch 51

Great Bridge 63, Lakeland (VA) 51

Green Run 61, Salem-Va. Beach 43

Greensville County 68, Brunswick 65

Gretna 73, Altavista 41

Hampton 81, Gloucester 17

Hampton Christian 72, Broadwater Academy 41

Hampton Roads 51, Veritas, Ore. 15

Hanover 64, Atlee 31

Harrisonburg 61, William Monroe 34

Hayfield 51, Edison 43

Heritage (Lynchburg) 44, Rustburg 38

Highland Springs 61, Henrico 54

Highland-Warrenton 49, Tandem Friends School 14

I. C. Norcom High School 56, Norview 16

J.I. Burton 58, Eastside 42

James Monroe 95, Courtland 18

John Handley 71, Skyline 38

Kellam 83, Tallwood 16

King’s Fork High School 67, Oscar Smith 17

Lake Braddock 47, Westfield 40

Landstown 53, Kempsville 41

Liberty-Bedford 58, Liberty Christian 57

Lord Botetourt 83, Northside 20

Loudoun Valley 36, Woodgrove 31

Magna Vista 62, GW-Danville 39

Manor High School 54, Granby 31

Martinsville 39, Carroll County 23

Massaponax 36, Stafford 33

Mathews 44, Northampton 31

Maury 47, Lake Taylor 40

Middlesex 36, Nandua 33

Millbrook 53, James Wood 52

Monacan 66, Richmond Christian 15

Mount Vernon 56, Falls Church 47

Mountain View 47, North Stafford 21

Mountain View Christian Academy 42, Front Royal Home 34

Nansemond River 78, Hickory 31

Narrows 69, Parry McCluer High School 38

Oakcrest 62, Evergreen Christian 29

Ocean Lakes 57, Frank Cox 27

Osbourn Park 70, Freedom – Woodbridge 20

Patrick Henry 36, Salem 35

Paul VI Catholic High School 72, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 43

Prince Edward County 64, Buckingham County 33

Pulaski County 67, Christiansburg 35

Ridgeview 57, Abingdon 37

Riverheads 69, Waynesboro 56

Riverside 37, Lightridge 33

Rockbridge County 39, Turner Ashby 31

Rural Retreat 41, Patrick Henry 10

Sherando 42, Liberty-Bealeton 34

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 55, North Cross 36

St. Annes-Belfield 64, St. Catherine’s 25

St. Gertrude 60, Va. Episcopal 54

Steward School 71, Norfolk Collegiate 29

Strasburg 44, Stonewall Jackson 17

Stuarts Draft 46, Buffalo Gap 43

Sussex Central 43, Southampton 40

TJ-Alexandria 52, Annandale 14

Trinity Episcopal 82, Christchurch 26

Twin Springs 52, Thomas Walker 27

Virginia Beach Catholic 89, Peninsula Catholic 8

Western Albemarle 59, Monticello 23

William Fleming 46, Franklin County 22

Windsor 50, Surry County 21

Woodbridge 65, Forest Park 32

Woodstock Central 52, Madison County 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.