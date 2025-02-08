BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 63, Ridgeview 54
Albemarle 70, Charlottesville 39
Amelia County 55, Randolph-Henry 53
Annandale 44, TJ-Alexandria 34
Appomattox 54, Chatham 40
Atlantic Shores Christian 66, Portsmouth Christian 50
Bassett 79, Halifax County 61
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 52, Banner Christian 45
Briar Woods 64, Potomac Falls 48
Brookville 54, Amherst County 36
Buckingham County 71, Prince Edward County 57
Bullis, Md. 58, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 47
Carmel 87, Grace Christian 69
Caroline 75, Chancellor 42
Carroll County 77, Glenvar 69
Cave Spring 76, William Byrd 72
Chilhowie 69, Holston 38
Colgan 56, C.D. Hylton 48
Colonial Heights 81, Prince George 67
Council 40, Twin Valley 39
Courtland 51, James Monroe 34
Cumberland 74, Central of Lunenburg 42
Deep Creek 51, Indian River 20
Deep Run 47, Mills Godwin 44
E.C. Glass 61, Jefferson Forest 45
East Rockingham 73, Broadway 50
Eastern View 69, Culpeper 55
Eastside 61, J.I. Burton 37
Fauquier 60, Kettle Run 32
Fort Chiswell 69, Giles 55
Franklin 79, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 26
Freedom – South Riding 81, Osbourn Park 48
GW-Danville 60, Magna Vista 49
George Marshall 49, Herndon 26
George Wythe 66, Auburn 63
Glen Allen 72, Hermitage 58
Graham 74, Lebanon 51
Granby 41, Manor High School 39
Grayson County 63, Galax 29
Green Run 74, Salem-Va. Beach 41
Gretna 83, Altavista 62
Grundy 76, Hurley 38
Hampton 61, Gloucester 24
Hampton Christian 77, Broadwater Academy 24
Hampton Roads 64, Veritas Classic Christian School 54
Hanover 64, Atlee 31
Hayfield 65, Edison 51
Heritage (Lynchburg) 52, Rustburg 47
Hidden Valley 68, Blacksburg 58
Highland Springs 60, Henrico 55
Hopewell 76, Matoaca 46
Huguenot 58, Powhatan 46
J.R. Tucker 61, Douglas Freeman 52
John Handley 84, Skyline 53
Kellam 66, Tallwood 48
King Abdullah 67, Trinity Christian School 61
Lafayette 68, Grafton 54
Lake Taylor 52, Maury 47
Lakeland (VA) 74, Great Bridge 65
Lancaster 54, Colonial Beach 44
Landstown 62, Kempsville 42
Liberty Christian 69, Liberty-Bedford 44
Lighthouse Baptist 72, Odenton Christian School, Md. 57
Lloyd Bird 81, James River 59
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 66, John Marshall 63
Loudoun Valley 73, Woodgrove 60
Louisa 51, Goochland 43
Luray 73, Clarke County 62
Massaponax 68, Stafford 57
Mecklenburg County 71, Tunstall 59
Meridian High School 87, Brentsville 10
Middlesex 73, Nandua 30
Millbrook 68, James Wood 52
Monticello 46, Western Albemarle 34
Mountain Mission 59, Appalachian Christian 58
Mountain View 44, North Stafford 41
Nansemond River 61, Hickory 49
Nansemond-Suffolk 89, First Colonial 87
Nelson County 61, Dan River 55
New Kent 84, Jamestown 55
Northampton 69, Mathews 66
Northside 81, Lord Botetourt 71
Northumberland 77, Rappahannock 49
Northwood 59, Honaker 33
Norview 57, I. C. Norcom High School 46
Oscar Smith 68, King’s Fork High School 59
Page County 55, Rappahannock County 52
Parry McCluer High School 77, Narrows 69
Patrick Henry 57, Salem 55
Patrick Henry 86, Rural Retreat 52
Paul VI Catholic High School 78, Bishop Ireton 56
Riverheads 66, Waynesboro 44
Riverside 76, Lightridge 47
Smithfield 72, Tabb 59
Southampton 75, Sussex Central 53
Spotswood 55, Rocktown 24
St. Christopher’s 62, Woodberry Forest 57
Staunton 67, Wilson Memorial 60
Steward School 59, Norfolk Collegiate 49
Strasburg 69, Stonewall Jackson 49
Stuarts Draft 56, Buffalo Gap 37
TPLS Christian 63, Grove Avenue Baptist 61
Thomas Dale 67, Meadowbrook 36
Turner Ashby 49, Rockbridge County 31
Unity Reed 72, Osbourn 66
Veritas Collegiate Academy 70, Bayside 58
Virginia Beach Catholic 86, Peninsula Catholic 34
Warhill 50, Poquoson 42
West End Christian 60, Farmville Homeschool 53
Western Branch 83, Grassfield 59
William Fleming 67, Franklin County 31
William Monroe 66, Harrisonburg 56
Windsor 46, Surry County 41
Woodstock Central 67, Madison County 49
Yorktown 42, McLean 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Powhatan vs. Huguenot, ppd. to Feb 7th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.