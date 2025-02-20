Freshpet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $18.1 million. The…

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $18.1 million.

The Bedminster, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food posted revenue of $262.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $263.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.9 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $975.2 million.

Freshpet expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

