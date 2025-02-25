Fresenius: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $71.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bad Homburg, Germany-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The dialysis services provider posted revenue of $5.42 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $573.9 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $20.63 billion.

