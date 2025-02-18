Franklin Electric: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 72 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The water and fuel pumping systems company posted revenue of $485.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $180.3 million, or $3.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.02 billion.

Franklin Electric expects full-year earnings to be $4.05 to $4.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion.

