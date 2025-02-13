Franklin BSP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) on Thursday reported profit of $30.5…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) on Thursday reported profit of $30.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $55.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $95.9 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $210.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBRT

