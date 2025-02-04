Fox: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $373…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $373 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The TV broadcasting company posted revenue of $5.08 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.89 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.