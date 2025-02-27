Fox Factory Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $141,000…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $141,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $352.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $316.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.6 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fox Factory Holding expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $350 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Fox Factory Holding expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $2.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.