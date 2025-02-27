Forward Air: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $36.4 million…

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $36.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Greeneville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 1 cent per share.

The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $632.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $668.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $817 million, or $29.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.47 billion.

