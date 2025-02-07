Fortive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Fortive Corp. (FTV) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $208.8 million. The…

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Fortive Corp. (FTV) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $208.8 million.

The Everett, Washington-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $832.9 million, or $2.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fortive expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to 86 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Fortive expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.