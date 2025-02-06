Fortinet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $526.2 million. On…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $526.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The network security company posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.75 billion, or $2.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.96 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fortinet expects its per-share earnings to range from 52 cents to 54 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.56 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Fortinet expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.41 to $2.47 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.85 billion.

